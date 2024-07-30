Vended announces debut album

The Slipknot offspring band Vended has announced their debut album.

The self-titled effort is due out Sept. 20. It includes the previously released songs "Nihilism," "The Far Side" and "Am I the Only One."

"There's a level of aggression and emotion that's missing from music right now, and we aim to fill that void on this album," says vocalist Griffin Taylor, son of Knot frontman Corey Taylor. "It represents everything that Vended are about. 'F*** your ignorance, just grab ahold of it.' You're either with us or against us. Vended is a unit aimed at world domination, and this album is the first step. Welcome to Vended."

Along with the younger Taylor, Vended also features drummer Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

Vended will be on the road with Slipknot in September before launching their first U.S. headlining tour.

Here's the Vended track list:

"Intro"

"Paint the Skin"

"The Far Side"

"Am I the Only One"

"Going Up"

"Nihilism"

"Pitiful"

"Serenity"

"Disparager"

"Where the Honesty Lies"

"Ones"

"Downfall"

"As We Know It"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.