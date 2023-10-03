Veeps announces All Access subscription service

The streaming platform Veeps has announced a new subscription service dubbed All Access.

Subscribers will have on-demand access to a library of concerts from artists including Aerosmith, Alanis Morissette, The Cure, Def Leppard, Evanescence, Fall Out Boy, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Metallica, Mumford & Sons, Muse, Rage Against the Machine, The Rolling Stones, Sheryl Crow, Slipknot, The Smashing Pumpkins and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Additionally, you'll be able to watch upcoming livestreams, starting with Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service's co-headlining show in Phoenix on Tuesday, October 3. Future livestreams include concerts by Metric, Bad Omens, MisterWives and Bishop Briggs.

All Access will also include the debut of Artist Friendly, an interview show launching Wednesday, October 4, with Incubus' Brandon Boyd as the first guest.

Subscriptions cost $11.99 a month. You can also sign up for an annual pass for $120.

For more info, visit Veeps.com.

