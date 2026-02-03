Van Halen releasing expanded edition of 5150 for 40th anniversary

Van Halen is celebrating the 40th anniversary of 5150, their first album featuring new frontman Sammy Hagar.

On March 27, just three days after the album’s actual 40th anniversary, the band will release an expanded edition of the album as a three-CD/LP/Blu-ray set.

The set features a remastered version of the 1986 release, as well as bonus 7-inch single edits and extended 12-inch tracks. There’s also a CD featuring unreleased live recordings from Van Halen's Aug. 27, 1986, concert at New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut.

The Blu-ray features the band's 1986 concert video Live Without A Net, recorded during the same New Haven show, upgraded to HD for the first time. There are also promotional videos for singles "Dreams" and "Why Can't This Be Love."

As a preview of the set, the live New Haven performance of the track "Summer Nights" has just been released to digital outlets.

Van Halen will also reissue 5150 in two-LP and three-CD formats, which include the remastered album, along with single edits and live recordings.

5150 (Expanded Edition) is available for preorder now.

Following the departure of original frontman David Lee Roth, Van Halen regrouped and recruited Hagar as their new frontman. Released March 24, 1986, 5150, named after guitarist Eddie Van Halen's home studio, is a reference to the California law that allows a mentally disturbed person to be placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

The album went on to become the band’s first #1 album and contained three pop hits: “Dreams,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and “Love Walks In.”

