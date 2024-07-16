The Used & Taking Back Sunday announce co-headlining tour

The Used & Pierce the Veil In Concert - Cedar Park, TX Gary Miller/Getty Images (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The Used and Taking Back Sunday are taking you back to the glory days of early 2000s emo on a co-headlining tour.

The joint outing kicks of Oct. 9 in Oklahoma City and wraps up Oct. 24 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two bands will trade off who is closing depending on the night.

"It's been a really long time since we toured with Taking Back Sunday and we couldn't be more excited," says The Used's Bert McCracken. "We've known the guys for 100 years and we hope to know them for 100 more."

"Over the years we've had the opportunity to create some wonderful memories with The Used," adds TBS' Adam Lazzara. "We look forward to making some new ones in October."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheUsed.net or TakingBackSunday.com.

Both The Used and Taking Back Sunday are also playing the 2024 When We Were Young festival, taking place Oct. 19-20 in Las Vegas.

