Used to play pretend: Twenty One Pilots performing during 2024 Game Awards

Twenty One Pilots are performing at the 2024 Game Awards, which honor the best in video games.

The "Stressed Out" duo will take the stage alongside Royal & the Serpent and d4vd for a set inspired by the Netflix animated series Arcane, which is set in the universe of the video game League of Legends.

All three artists are included on the soundtrack to the second and final season of Arcane — Twenty One Pilots contributed a new song called "The Line." The soundtrack also features Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Imagine Dragons and FEVER 333, plus an alternate version of Linkin Park's "Heavy Is the Crown."

The 2024 Game Awards will stream live from Los Angeles on Dec. 12. For more info, visit TheGameAwards.com.

Previous Game Awards performances include Eddie Vedder playing Pearl Jam's "Future Days," which was prominently featured in the game The Last of Us Part II, and Hozier playing "Blood Upon the Snow" with composer Bear McCreary, which they'd recorded for God of War Ragnarök.

