The Used announces fall US tour

The Used & Pierce the Veil In Concert - Cedar Park, TX Gary Miller/Getty Images (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Used has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining outing starts Sept. 21 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and concludes Oct. 7 in New Orleans. Plain White T's will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Presales are open now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheUsed.net.

The Used is releasing a new B-sides compilation, MEDZ, on June 21. It includes songs recorded during the sessions for the band's most recent album, 2023's Toxic Positivity.

Meanwhile, frontman Bert McCracken just launched a new solo project under the moniker robbietheused. The debut single, "Just a Little Bit," is out now.

