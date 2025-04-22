The Used adds fall dates to 25th anniversary tour

The Used has added a fall leg to their 25th anniversary tour.

The newly announced shows begin Oct. 11 in Anaheim, California, and conclude Nov. 13 in Philadelphia. As with the ongoing spring leg, The Used will play three nights in each city. The first, second and third shows will feature full-album performances of the band's 2002 self-titled debut album, 2004's In Love and Death and 2007's Lies for the Liars, respectively.

"This first leg has been absolutely incredible," says frontman Bert McCracken. "It's so fun playing these records in their entirety. We love seeing what each record means to the fans personally. It's amazing to play songs that we've never played before. These first three records means so much to us. We can't wait to see you there!"

A presale for the fall dates begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheUsed.net.

The spring leg continues Tuesday in New York City and concludes May 16 in San Diego.

