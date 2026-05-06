Underoath announces Van Tour to Vans Warped Tour

Underoath performs at All Your Friends Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds on June 28, 2025 in Oro Station, Ontario. (Sophie Aultman/Getty Images)

Underoath will be hitting the road on their newly announced Van Tour to Vans Warped Tour.

As its title suggests, the trek will be centered around Underoath's performances at the 2026 Warped Tour stops in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, California, and Mexico City. It runs from June 8 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Aug. 2 in Memphis, Tennessee, and finds the band playing smaller venues.

"It's gonna be sweaty, it's gonna be loud, it's gonna sell out," reads a post to Underoath's Facebook page. "Get tickets now."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Underoath777.com.

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