UK tour roundup: Spiritbox, Turnstile, Download Festival & Sex Pistols make announcements

A number of bands have announced upcoming shows in the U.K.

Spiritbox will head across the pond in September for a tour in continued support of their latest album, 2025's Tsunami Sea. The trek, which will also feature Jinjer and Dying Wish, kicks off Sept. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, and will then jump to England and Wales before heading off through the rest of Europe.

Visit Spiritbox.com for the full list of dates and all ticket info.

Turnstile will play a one-off headlining show in Halifax, England, on Aug. 26. You can sign up now for a presale happening Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out TurnstileHardcore.com for all ticket info.

England's Download Festival has added new names to its 2026 lineup, including A Day to Remember and Daughtry. They join a bill headlined by Linkin Park, Guns N' Roses and Limp Bizkit, and also including Bad Omens, Trivium, Ice Nine Kills, The Pretty Reckless, Architects and Halestorm, among many others.

Download 2026 takes place June 10-14. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit DownloadFestival.co.uk.

The reformed Sex Pistols, featuring original members Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook alongside singer Frank Carter in place of John "Johnny Rotten" Lydon, have announced a run of U.K. and Ireland dates for December as part of their 50 Years of Punk tour.

For more info, check out the group's Instagram Story.

