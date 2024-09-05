UK regulator launches Ticketmaster investigation following Oasis sale

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority has announced it's launched an investigation into Ticketmaster following the ticket sale for Oasis' 2025 reunion tour.

As previously reported, fans trying to purchase tickets for the shows were frustrated by Ticketmaster's queuing system and dynamic pricing model.

In a press release, the CMA details three prongs of the investigation, which will explore whether Ticketmaster "engaged in unfair commercial practices," whether "People were given clear and timely information to explain that the tickets could be subject to so-called 'dynamic pricing,'" and whether "People were put under pressure to buy tickets within a short period of time – at a higher price than they understood they would have to pay, potentially impacting their purchasing decisions."

"It's important that fans are treated fairly when they buy tickets, which is why we've launched this investigation," says CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell. "It's clear that many people felt they had a bad experience and were surprised by the price of their tickets at check-out. We want to hear from fans who went through the process and may have encountered issues so that we can investigate whether existing consumer protection law has been breached."

Oasis' reunion tour launches in July 2025 and will mark the first time the famously feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009.

Since the initial run of dates have sold out, Oasis has added two more shows at London's Wembley Stadium for September 2025, which will be sold through a "staggered, invitation-only ballot process."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.