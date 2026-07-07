Tyler Perry injured collarbone ahead of filming 'Why Did I Get Married Again?'

One injury can't stop Tyler Perry. During an interview with People, he revealed that he broke his collarbone two weeks before filming Why Did I Get Married Again?, prompting him to constantly remind people to be careful around him.

"[The cast] will tell you their favorite experience is me walking around saying ‘watch my shoulder’ in every scene," he said, including during one dance scene in the film.

“I was talking to everyone, directing and getting the cast to dance. But my shoulder was in a lot of pain and I kept telling them to watch my shoulder," Tyler added. “Their group chat ended up being titled ‘watch my shoulder.’”

Why Did I Get Married Again? sees returning cast members Tyler, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker and Sharon Leal as a group of close friends who come together in Lake Como, Italy, for the wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter.

"Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they've set and ask themselves that age-old question: Why did they get married … again?" the official synopsis reads.

﻿The film also stars Taraji P. Henson, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King and Sydney Winbush. It premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.

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