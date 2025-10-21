Two more arrests made in Ian Watkins murder investigation

Ian Watkins of Lostprophets performs at Manchester Apollo on November 8, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images)

The West Yorkshire Police in England have announced the arrest of two more people in its investigation into the prison murder of former Lostprophets frontman and convicted child sex criminal Ian Watkins.

As previously reported, Watkins was attacked and killed on Oct. 11 at the HMP Wakefield prison, where he'd been serving a 29-year sentence for charges including attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13.

On Oct. 13, police announced they'd charged Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, with Watkins' murder. They've since arrested two additional unnamed men, aged 23 and 29, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

"Extensive enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the murder of Ian Watkins and these arrests form part of that," says Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. "Ian Watkins' family are being updated as the investigation progresses. However, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage."

Watkins was first charged in 2012, and Lostprophets officially disbanded in 2013.

