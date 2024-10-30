Twenty One Pilots premiere live 'Routines in the Night' video

Twenty One Pilots have premiered a new live video for "Routines in the Night," a track off their new album, Clancy.

The clip was filmed over the "Stressed Out" duo's three shows in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio, while touring in support of Clancy. It includes shots of frontman Tyler Joseph wading into the audience and making his way through the crowd before returning to the stage alongside drummer Josh Dun.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

Clancy, the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy, dropped in May. It also includes the lead single "Overcompensate."

Twenty One Pilots' U.S. tour launched in August and concluded Oct. 12 in Minneapolis.

