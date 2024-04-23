Twenty One Pilots delay 'Clancy' release by one week

Fueled By Ramen

By Josh Johnson

You'll have to wait an extra week to hear Twenty One Pilots' new Clancy album.

The "Stressed Out" duo has announced that the upcoming record will now arrive May 24 instead of its originally announced May 17 release date.

In a Facebook post, frontman Tyler Joseph explains that the delay is due to his previously announced plan to film a video for each song off of Clancy.

"When I first told [drummer] Josh [Dun] and ... everyone on our team that I wanted to do a music video for every song on the album Clancy that's coming up, I told them it's because I love these songs and I believe in them enough to pretend to sing in front of a camera to each one," Joseph explains. "That's what we're gonna do, that's how I want to present this album."

"In order to accomplish that, we need a little bit more time," he continues. "Just a little more time."

Clancy includes the lead single, "Overcompensate." It's the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in August.

