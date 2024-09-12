Twenty One Pilots, Tom Morello featured on ﻿'Arcane' ﻿season 2 soundtrack

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots and Tom Morello are featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming season of Netflix's animated series Arcane.

The album, due out Nov. 23, includes an original song from the "Stressed Out" duo called "The Line," while the Rage Against the Machine guitarist contributes to a track titled "Come Play" alongside K-pop group Stray Kids and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko.

Also on the track list are FEVER 333 and Royal & the Serpent.

Arcane season 2 premieres in November. The show is set in the universe of the League of Legends video game and features the Imagine Dragons & JID song "Enemy" as its theme.

