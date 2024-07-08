Twenty One Pilots announce Fan Premier Exhibit for upcoming tour

GPWeek Festival 2022 Mauricio Santana/Getty Images (Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots will be bringing a mini museum on the road during their upcoming North American tour.

Each stop on the outing will feature the Fan Premier Exhibit, which features a collection of various items and artifacts belonging or related to the "Stressed Out" duo.

Those who attend the Fan Premier Exhibit, which is ticketed separately from admission to the concerts, will receive a gift bag and have access to a "fan lounge with activities," as well as "many more surprises along the way."

"No matter the era you joined us, we have something for you," Twenty One Pilots say.

For more info, visit TwentyOnePilots.com.

Twenty One Pilots' tour kicks off in August, and supports their new album, Clancy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

