Twenty One Pilots premiere video for ﻿'Arcane'﻿ song 'The Line'

Twenty One Pilots have premiered the video for their song "The Line," recorded for the soundtrack to the Netflix animated series Arcane.

The clip begins with frontman Tyler Joseph performing on a piano against a starry background as shots of different Arcane characters and scenes float by. Toward the end, Joseph's eyes begin to light up and he becomes animated in the Arcane style.

You can watch the video for "The Line" streaming on YouTube.

Arcane is set in the universe of the League of Legends video game. Its second and final season is streaming now.

The Arcane season 2 soundtrack also includes contributions from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Imagine Dragons, FEVER 333 and Royal & the Serpent, as well as an alternate version of Linkin Park's "Heavy Is the Crown."

