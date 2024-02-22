Twenty One Pilots teases "new chapter" with "I Am Clancy" video

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots is at it again.

The "Stressed Out" duo has shared a new video titled "I Am Clancy," which refers to a character introduced in their 2018 album, Trench. The four-minute clip, which is streaming on YouTube, features a Tyler Joseph voice-over explaining the mythology of Trench and its 2021 follow-up, Scaled and Icy.

The video ends with Joseph declaring, "I am a citizen. I am an escapee. I am an exception. I am returning to Trench. I am Clancy."

"Next week, a new chapter begins," Twenty One Pilots teases in the description. "But today, we take a look back on how we got here."

Scaled and Icy is the most recent Twenty One Pilots album and features the singles "Shy Away," "Saturday" and "The Outside."

