Twenty One Pilots premiere 'The Contract' single + announce tour dates

Twenty One Pilots' "The Contract" is here.

The "Stressed Out" duo has premiered the lead single off their upcoming album, Breach. You can listen to it now and watch its music video on YouTube.

Breach, the follow-up to 2024's Clancy, is due out in September.

Along with the single debut, Twenty One Pilots have announced a U.S. tour, kicking off Sept. 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The outing will conclude Oct. 25 in Los Angeles.

You can sign up for a presale now through Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. The presale will begin June 17 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TwentyOnePilots.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.