Twenty One Pilots tease new '﻿Breach'﻿ track, 'Drum Show'

'Breach' album artwork. Fueled By Ramen
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots will give the drummer some on their latest Breach song.

The "Stressed Out" duo will premiere a track called "Drum Show" on Aug. 18. It'll mark the second cut to be released from their upcoming album, following lead single "The Contract."

You can watch a teaser video for "Drum Show" via Twenty One Pilots' Instagram.

Breach, the follow-up to 2024's Clancy, drops Sept. 12. You can hear the album early at Breach listening parties starting on Sept. 6 in select independent record stores.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Breach Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!