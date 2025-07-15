Twenty One Pilots reveal '﻿Breach﻿' album track list

Fueled by Ramen
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots swap out the Notes app for an actual notepad to reveal the track list for their upcoming album, Breach.

Frontman Tyler Joseph has posted a video to Instagram showing him writing out the names of the 13 songs that will be included on the record.

Breach, the follow-up to 2024's Clancy, is due out in September. The album was announced in May, and lead single "The Contract" premiered in June.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Breach Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

Here's the Breach track list:
"City Walls"
"Raw Fear"
"Drum Show"
"Garbage"
"The Contract"
"Downstairs"
"Robot Voices"
"Center Mass"
"Cottonwood"
"One Way"
"Days Lie Dormant"
"Tally"
"Intentions"

