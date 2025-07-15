Twenty One Pilots reveal '﻿Breach﻿' album track list

Twenty One Pilots swap out the Notes app for an actual notepad to reveal the track list for their upcoming album, Breach.

Frontman Tyler Joseph has posted a video to Instagram showing him writing out the names of the 13 songs that will be included on the record.

Breach, the follow-up to 2024's Clancy, is due out in September. The album was announced in May, and lead single "The Contract" premiered in June.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Breach Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

Here's the Breach track list:

"City Walls"

"Raw Fear"

"Drum Show"

"Garbage"

"The Contract"

"Downstairs"

"Robot Voices"

"Center Mass"

"Cottonwood"

"One Way"

"Days Lie Dormant"

"Tally"

"Intentions"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.