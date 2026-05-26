Twenty One Pilots perform and win at 2026 American Music Awards

Twenty One Pilots performs at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Twenty One Pilots performed on the 2026 American Music Awards, which took place Monday in Las Vegas.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun took the stage for the TV debut of "Drag Path," which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

"Drag Path" was originally exclusive to the Digital Remains deluxe edition of Twenty One Pilots' latest album, 2025's Breach, but the response to the track was so big that it was officially released as a single in February.

Twenty One Pilots also went home with the prize for best rock/alternative artist.

Meanwhile, sombr won best rock/alternative song for "back to friends" and best rock/alternative album for I Barely Know Her, and performed his song "Homewrecker" during the show after being introduced by Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes.

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