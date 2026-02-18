Twenty One Pilots officially release 'Drag Path' song

Twenty One Pilots have officially released their song "Drag Path."

The track was previously exclusive to the deluxe Digital Remains edition of the "Stressed Out" duo's latest album, 2025's Breach, which was only available on their website for a limited time.

Proving once again that you can never underestimate the Skeleton Clique, the Digital Remains recording of "Drag Path" still became a viral sensation despite never being released to streaming.

"After ['Drag Path'] began to take on a life of its own and bring new fans into the fold, the band returned to the studio to record a new, shortened version of the track," a press release reads.

"Drag Path" is now available on the streaming platform of your choice. You can also watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Next up for Twenty One Pilots is the premiere of their new concert film, More Than We Ever Imagined, set to hit theaters on Feb. 26. Exclusive IMAX previews begin Feb. 25.

