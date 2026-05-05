Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon, Lorde & The xx among 2026 ACL festival headliners

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon, Lorde and The xx are among the headliners for the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival, taking place Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 9-11 in Austin, Texas.

The bill also includes Turnstile, Lola Young, Geese, Bleachers, Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Lykke Li, Cannons, Saint Motel, Houndmouth and Balu Brigada, among others.

Charli xcx, Rüfüs Du Sol and Skrillex will headline, as well.

While some of the artists will be performing both weekends, some will only be performing during one. Kings of Leon, for example, is exclusively playing the second weekend.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

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