Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun and wife expecting first child

That line in "Stressed Out" about mama singing you to sleep is about to get real for Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun.

The drummer and his wife, Debby Ryan, announced on Instagram Sunday that they're expecting their first child. "dun&dun + one," Ryan captioned a carousel of photos, which included the sonogram, several photos of Ryan showing off her very pregnant belly and a retro-style cartoon depicting the expectant couple.

Dun and Ryan, a singer, actress and former Disney Channel star, wed in 2019.

Dun and musical partner Tyler Joseph are also awaiting the birth of their latest musical baby: Their album Breach arrives Friday, followed by the Breach tour, which launches Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.