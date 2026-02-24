Twenty One Pilots headlining Osheaga 2026

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)

Twenty One Pilots are headlining the 2026 Osheaga festival, taking place July 31 to Aug. 2 in Montreal.

The bill also includes The xx, Turnstile, The Neighbourhood, sombr, Empire of the Sun, Geese, Wet Leg, Mt. Joy, Wolf Alice, Bob Moses, Franz Ferdinand and Of Monsters and Men, among many others.

Lorde and Tate McRae will headline as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardmembers can access a presale now.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Osheaga.com.

