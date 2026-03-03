Twenty One Pilots headlining 2026 Oceans Calling festival

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)

Twenty One Pilots are headlining the 2026 Oceans Calling festival, taking place Sept. 25-27 in Ocean City, Maryland.

The top of the lineup also features Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews Band, Gwen Stefani, Matchbox Twenty and Hootie & the Blowfish.

Other artists on the bill include Yellowcard, My Morning Jacket, The Head and the Heart, All Time Low, Third Eye Blind, 311, Liz Phair, Goo Goo Dolls, Jet, OK Go, Violent Femmes, Everlast, Everclear and Dashboard Confessional.

You can sign up now for a presale happening Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OceansCallingFestival.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.