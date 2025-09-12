Twenty One Pilots expand new album with 'Breach: Digital Remains'

Cover of Twenty One Pilots' 'Breach : Digital Remains'/(Atlantic Records)
By Jill Lances

Twenty One Pilots released the new album Breach on Friday, and they are already giving fans a new way to enjoy it.

The band just announced the release of Breach: Digital Remains, described as a "limited-edition expansion" to the album, which includes the bonus track "Drag Path."

The release also includes a 50-page downloadable booklet, taking fans on "a dive deep into the creative process behind Breach," with alternative artwork, handwritten lyrics, rare photos and more.

Breach: Digital Remains will be available on the band's website until Sept. 19 at 12 a.m. ET. After that it won't be sold anywhere else.

Breach is the follow-up to 2024's Clancy.

Twenty One Pilots are set to hit the road in support of the album, launching their tour Sept. 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio. A complete schedule can be found at TwentyOnePilots.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!