Twenty One Pilots expand new album with 'Breach: Digital Remains'

Twenty One Pilots released the new album Breach on Friday, and they are already giving fans a new way to enjoy it.

The band just announced the release of Breach: Digital Remains, described as a "limited-edition expansion" to the album, which includes the bonus track "Drag Path."

The release also includes a 50-page downloadable booklet, taking fans on "a dive deep into the creative process behind Breach," with alternative artwork, handwritten lyrics, rare photos and more.

Breach: Digital Remains will be available on the band's website until Sept. 19 at 12 a.m. ET. After that it won't be sold anywhere else.

Breach is the follow-up to 2024's Clancy.

Twenty One Pilots are set to hit the road in support of the album, launching their tour Sept. 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio. A complete schedule can be found at TwentyOnePilots.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.