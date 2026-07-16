Twenty One Pilots announce 'More Than We Ever Imagined' watch party + live album

Twenty One Pilots have announced an online watch party for their More Than We Ever Imagined concert film.

The virtual event will take place Aug. 8, and will be followed by an exclusive Q&A session with band members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun.

You can buy tickets now via Watch.TwentyOnePilots.com.

More Than We Ever Imagined premiered in cinemas in February. It captures Twenty One Pilots' 2025 sold-out stadium show in Mexico City during their Clancy World Tour.

Twenty One Pilots have also announced the release of the More Than We Ever Imagined live album, which will be available on digital platforms Aug. 7. It's available to preorder on vinyl and CD, as well.

You can catch Twenty One Pilots live and in person at a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Riot Fest, Shaky Knees, Oceans Calling and Austin City Limits. They're also headlining Ohio Stadium in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio, in October.

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