Twenty One Pilots announce largest US headlining show of career at Ohio Stadium

Twenty One Pilots have announced a concert at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes college football team, in the band's hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

The show takes place Oct. 17 and will mark the "Stressed Out" outfit's largest U.S. headlining performance of their career. Death Cab for Cutie will also be on the bill.

Presales begin May 19 at 10 a.m. ET; you can register for access now through Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit TwentyOnePilots.com/ohiostadium.

Twenty One Pilots have been teasing the Ohio Stadium announcement on their Instagram with a series of videos showing the band's logo alongside the phrase "FROM HERE" posted outside venues throughout Columbus. They officially made the announcement with a drone display above Ohio Stadium alongside a sign reading "TO HERE."

Meanwhile, you can catch Twenty One Pilots perform their song "Drag Path" during the 2026 American Music Awards, taking place May 25. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Austin City Limits, Oceans Calling and Shaky Knees festivals.

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