Twenty One Pilots announce 'Breach' album listening parties

Here's your chance to hear Twenty One Pilots' new album, Breach, early.

The "Stressed Out" duo has announced Breach listening parties in independent record stores across the globe starting on Sept. 6. Breach will be officially released a week later, on Sept. 12.

Along with getting to hear Breach before the general public, attendees will have a chance to pick up limited-edition picture discs.

For the list of participating locations, visit Breach.TwentyOnePilots.com.

Breach is the follow-up to 2024's Clancy. It includes the lead single "The Contract."

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Breach on Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

