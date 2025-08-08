Turnstile tops chart with 'Never Enough'

Turnstile has earned a major career milestone: They have a #1 song on a Billboard chart for the first time.

While the band's albums have reached the top of a number of the publication's charts, this is the first time a song of theirs has done the same. In this case, "Never Enough," the title track of their current album, crowns the Alternative Airplay chart. The song's parent album hit #1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Album chart back in June.

Previously, the highest the band had ranked on that chart was #8, with their 2022 song "Mystery."

Billboard also notes that the Maryland punk rockers are the ninth act this year to score a debut #1 on the Alternative Airplay tally. That's the most in one year since 2010.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.