Turnstile rocks for backstage guests James Hetfield & Rob Halford at festival set

If you're a fan of Turnstile, then you have something in common with James Hetfield and Rob Halford.

The Metallica and Judas Priest frontmen were filmed watching the "Mystery" rockers backstage during a recent festival performance. Turnstile posted the footage in a since-expired Instagram Story, which was posted to Reddit.

Hetfield certainly isn't shy about rocking out in front of other bands. At October's Power Trip festival, Hetfield and 'Tallica guitarist Kirk Hammett were photographed jamming along to Priest's set.

After wrapping a European festival run, Turnstile will launch a tour of Asia in July.

