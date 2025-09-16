Turnstile reunites with Hayley Williams during US tour kickoff

"Turnstile: Never Enough" Premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival Turnstile & Hayley Williams attend the "Turnstile: Never Enough" Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)
By Josh Johnson

Turnstile launched their U.S. tour Monday in Nashville, and hometown hero Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance.

The Paramore frontwoman joined the hardcore outfit onstage to perform their collaborative track, "SEEIN' STARS," which appears on Turnstile's new album, NEVER ENOUGH.

Williams previously played "SEEIN' STARS" live with Turnstile during their June NEVER ENOUGH release show in New York City. She's long been a fan of the band and has dubbed them "my Fugazi."

Turnstile's U.S. tour continues through mid-October. For a preview of their raucous live show, you can check out their moshing performance on NPR's Tiny Desk.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!