Turnstile premieres new ﻿'NEVER ENOUGH'﻿ track, 'LOOK OUT FOR ME'

Turnstile has premiered a new song called "LOOK OUT FOR ME," a track off the band's upcoming album, NEVER ENOUGH.

As teased in the recent New York Times Turnstile profile, "LOOK OUT FOR ME" features audio from an episode of the HBO crime drama The Wire. Specifically, it samples a line from a season 4 episode delivered by the character Randy Wagstaff, played by Maestro Harrell, as he sarcastically asks a cop if he's "gonna look out for me."

Notably, Turnstile formed in Baltimore, where The Wire is set.

You can listen to "LOOK OUT FOR ME" now and watch its video on YouTube.

NEVER ENOUGH, the follow-up to Turnstile's 2021 breakout, GLOW ON, drops June 6. It also includes the previously released lead single and title track, and the cuts "BIRDS" and "SEEIN' STARS," the latter of which features Paramore's Hayley Williams.

Turnstile will celebrate the arrival of NEVER ENOUGH with a New York City concert on June 5. That same day, they're premiering a NEVER ENOUGHvisual album at NYC's Tribeca Festival.

