Turnstile brings stage diving to NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series

Turnstile is the latest artist to reimagine their songs for NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

The Baltimore rockers performed five tracks during their performance — "Dreaming," "Sunshower," "I Care," "Never Enough" and "Birds" — all tracks from their latest album, Never Enough, which was released in June.

And even in the tiny space, the band really got into their performance. Frontman Brendan Yates jumped off the desk during "Birds" and executed what NPR says is the first-ever Tiny Desk stage dive. He even got in a little crowd surfing.

Turnstile is getting ready to kick off The Never Enough Tour, featuring SPEED and Jane Remover, with special guests Amyl & The Sniffers, Blood Orange and Mannequin P**** performing on select dates. The tour begins Sept. 15 in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at turnstilehardcore.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

