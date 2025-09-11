Turnstile brings stage diving to NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series

L-R) Brady Ebert, Brendan Yates and Meg Mills perform onstage with Turnstile during Outbreak Fest as part of Lido Festival at Lido Field on June 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Smith/Sam Snap/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

Turnstile is the latest artist to reimagine their songs for NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

The Baltimore rockers performed five tracks during their performance — "Dreaming," "Sunshower," "I Care," "Never Enough" and "Birds" — all tracks from their latest album, Never Enough, which was released in June.

And even in the tiny space, the band really got into their performance. Frontman Brendan Yates jumped off the desk during "Birds" and executed what NPR says is the first-ever Tiny Desk stage dive. He even got in a little crowd surfing.

Turnstile is getting ready to kick off The Never Enough Tour, featuring SPEED and Jane Remover, with special guests Amyl & The SniffersBlood Orange and Mannequin P**** performing on select dates. The tour begins Sept. 15 in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at turnstilehardcore.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!