Turnstile bassist Franz Lyons starring in new Guess Jeans campaign

Having made headlines in the worlds of music and cinema with their new record, NEVER ENOUGH, and its accompanying visual album, Turnstile is now entering the world of fashion.

Bassist Franz Lyons is the star of a new Guess Jeans campaign, which he tells GQ feels like a "super holy s*** moment."

"Not only that, but they were like, 'And you get the billboard on Sunset and La Brea [in Los Angeles],'" Lyons says.

"That whole day was just so smooth," he adds of the shoot. "The photographer and everyone who works with Guess is just great. I got the utmost respect for [that team] because they really showed me love."

NEVER ENOUGH is out now, and its visual album premiered at New York City's Tribeca Festival.

