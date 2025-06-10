Turnstile announces US tour behind new '﻿NEVER ENOUGH﻿' album

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
By Josh Johnson

Turnstile has announced a U.S. tour in support of their new album, NEVER ENOUGH.

The headlining outing launches Sept. 15 in Nashville and concludes Oct. 19 in Orlando, Florida. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TurnstileHardcore.com.

NEVER ENOUGH, the much-anticipated follow-up to Turnstile's 2021 breakout album, GLOW ON, was released Friday. It's accompanied by a visual album, which premiered at New York City's Tribeca Festival.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!