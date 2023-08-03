Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto recovering from emergency hernia surgery

Trivium Performs At Glasgow Academy Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Trivium's European tour is off to a rough start.

In an Instagram post, frontman Matt Heafy shares that bassist Paolo Gregoletto was hospitalized with abdominal pain upon the band's arrival in Germany on Wednesday, August 2, and underwent emergency hernia surgery.

"The operation went well and Paolo is recovering," Heafy shares. Still, Gregoletto will understandably miss a few dates on the tour; Josh Baines of the band Malevolence will fill in for him.

"Please send your healing energy and love over Paolo's way," Heafy writes. "You'll be seeing him back on stage in a few days."

In his own Instagram post, Gregoletto shares a video from his hospital bed, thanking fans for their support.

"Hope to meet back up with the tour next week," he says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

