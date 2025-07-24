Trivium's Matt Heafy undergoes knee surgery: 'Already on the mend'

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy underwent knee surgery Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus.

"Last Thursday my left knee gave out," Heafy writes in a July 24 Instagram post, adding that he "kept the injury quiet to not alarm anyone."

Heafy says that the operation was a "big success," and Trivium's upcoming European tour is still set to kick off in August as scheduled.

"Nothing can stop us!" Heafy writes. "My knee is already on the mend ... not even a shredded meniscus can prevent us from sticking with our word, for our shogunate."

Trivium is set to return to the U.S. in September to play the Louder than Life festival.

