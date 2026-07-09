Trivium, Sleeping with Sirens invited to join Recording Academy

Corey Beaulieu and Matt Heafy of Trivium perform at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Trivium and Sleeping with Sirens are among the artists who have been invited to join the Recording Academy.

Becoming a Recording Academy member will grant inductees "access to mentorship, professional development and networking opportunities designed to support their creative and professional journeys," according to a press release. Those who become voting members of the Recording Academy will be eligible to vote for the Grammys.

"Joining the Recording Academy as Voting Members is an incredible honor because it represents that broader creative community," Trivium says. "We're excited to help recognize and celebrate artists across every genre and discipline, and to contribute to an organization that supports the craft, innovation, and dedication that go into making great music."

"It's an incredible honor to join the Recording Academy's 2026 New Member Class!" Sleeping with Sirens says. "Being acknowledged by a community that champions music, creativity, and inclusivity is particularly meaningful to us. We're grateful to be surrounded by such inspiring talent and look forward to contributing to the future of music!"

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