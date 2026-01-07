Trivium returns to recording studio

Corey Beaulieu and Matt Heafy of Trivium performs at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Javier Bragado/Redferns)

It appears that new Trivium music is once again in the works.

Frontman Matt Heafy posted on Instagram, "The four of us are back in the studio!" The post is referring to guitarist Corey Beaulieu, bassist Paolo Gregoletto and new drummer Alex Rüdinger.

Rüdinger joined Trivium in October following the departure of longtime drummer Alex Bent. In welcoming him to the band, Trivium announced that Rüdinger would "be part of our writing sessions for the next Trivium record."

The most recent Trivium album is 2021's In the Court of the Dragon. They put out an EP called Struck Dead in 2025.

