Trivium announces new single, 'Bury Me with My Screams'

Matt Heafy of Trivium performs in concert at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Mariano Regidor/WireImage

Trivium + Bullet for Valentine performs At Vistalegre In Madrid

Trivium has announced a new single called "Bury Me with My Screams."

The track will premiere on Thursday, and you can hear an exclusive preview by texting the number 407-305-3593.

"Bury Me with My Screams" will mark the first new music from Trivium to follow their 2021 album, In the Court of the Dragon. It arrives as the band is set perform at England's Bloodstock festival on Friday.

Trivium will launch a U.S. headlining tour in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.