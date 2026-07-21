Trivium announces fall tour with In Flames + more

Corey Beaulieu and Matt Heafy of Trivium perform at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Trivium has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining outing kicks off Nov. 5 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will conclude Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In Flames will also be on the bill, as well as Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy and Frozen Soul.

According to a press release, the tour "marks the somewhat unofficial start of Trivium's next era" and will feature the debut of new music.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Trivium.org.

Trivium's most recent release is their 2025 EP, Struck Dead, which followed their 2021 album, In the Court of the Dragon. Longtime drummer Alex Bent left the group in 2025, and was first replaced by Greyson Nekrutman and then by Alex Rüdinger, who will be the band's drummer going forward.

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