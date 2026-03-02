Trent Reznor says he doesn't know 'if we're gonna be touring anymore after this' during NIN show

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor performs onstage during the world premiere of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on October 06, 2025. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Are we getting "Closer" to Nine Inch Nails' retirement from touring?

During a stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Friday on NIN's ongoing Peel It Back tour, frontman Trent Reznor told the crowd, "I don't know if we're gonna be touring anymore after this."

"But I'm proud of the show that we're doing right now," Reznor added, as seen in fan-shot footage. "I'm ... grateful that you've chosen to spend your evening with us."

As noted by fans on the Nine Inch Nails subreddit, Reznor has made similar comments in the past, and even dubbed the band's 2009 outing the Wave Goodbye tour before eventually returning to the road in 2013.

Whatever the future holds for Nine Inch Nails, the Peel It Back tour is currently scheduled to conclude March 16 in Sacramento, California. They're also playing Coachella in April with frequent collaborator Boys Noize as Nine Inch Noize.

