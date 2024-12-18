Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross nominated for 2025 SCL Awards

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are nominated for the 2025 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards.

The Nine Inch Nails duo is up for the Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production prize with "Compress/Repress," which they recorded for their score to the movie Challengers.

"Compress/Repress" is also nominated for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and is included on the short list for the Best Original Score Oscar.

Other SCL nominees include Ross' work on the show Shōgun, as well as Elton John's "Never Too Late" for Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production, and FINNEAS' Disclaimer soundtrack for Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production.

The 2025 SCL Awards will take place Feb. 12.

