Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross nominated for 2025 SCL Awards

2024 Governors Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are nominated for the 2025 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards.

The Nine Inch Nails duo is up for the Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production prize with "Compress/Repress," which they recorded for their score to the movie Challengers.

"Compress/Repress" is also nominated for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and is included on the short list for the Best Original Score Oscar.

Other SCL nominees include Ross' work on the show Shōgun, as well as Elton John's "Never Too Late" for Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production, and FINNEASDisclaimer soundtrack for Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production.

The 2025 SCL Awards will take place Feb. 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!