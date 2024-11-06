Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' 'Challengers' score nominated for 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are among the nominees for the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards for their work on the movie Challengers.

The Nine Inch Nails duo's rave and techno-inspired soundtrack to the Zendaya-starring tennis drama is up for Score - Feature Film category, while the song "Compress/Repress" will compete for the Song - Feature Film prize.

Reznor and Ross have previously won two HMMAs, including in 2020 for Soul, which also earned them an Oscar.

The 2024 HMMAs take place Nov. 20. Also nominated is Twenty One Pilots' to-be-released song "The Line," recorded for the show Arcane. That's up in the Song - TV Show/Limited Series category.

