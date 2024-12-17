Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross make short list for 2025 Oscars with '﻿Challengers'

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor and Atticus RossChallengers score has made the short list for the 2025 Oscars.

The Nine Inch Nails duo's soundtrack to the tennis drama is one of 20 that have made the cut to be nominated in the Best Original Score category. The track "Compress/Repress" is also included on the Best Original Song short list.

Also among the 15 tracks on the Best Original Song short list are Elton John's "Never Too Late," recorded for his documentary of the same name, and songs from Moana 2Mufasa: The Lion KingTwisters and The Wild Robot.

The final 2025 Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 17. The ceremony will air live March 2 on ABC.

Reznor and Ross have won two Oscars for their scores to The Social Network and Soul. The Challengers score has so far been nominated for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

