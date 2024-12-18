Young fan ‘wins’ PlayStation 5 during Charlotte Hornets on-court skit; console taken away

FILE PHOTO: A young fan at a recent Charlotte Hornets game was given a PlayStation 5 for it only to be taken away when off camera. The team said it is giving the system back to the fan.

The Charlotte Hornets has lived up to the promise, giving a young fan a PlayStation5 and shortly after, taking it away. The team has given the kid the video game system.

A fan said his friend and his friend’s nephew were brought onto the court during the game on Monday to take part in a skit.

You guys want to see a cheap sports organization?



In this video my best friend&his nephew get called onto court for a special segment where they gift the kid a PS5 publicly… w/cameras off they TOOK IT AWAY and gave him a jersey.



😂 Take a bow @hornets… crushed the kid pic.twitter.com/mcj5hhsuM5 — USMNT_STAN (@StanUsmnt) December 17, 2024

TMZ said the Hornets’ mascot Hugo filed the role of Santa and gifted the fan with the system which starts at about $374 depending on the model and bundle.

According to the post, the child received the PlayStation5 while on camera. But when the camera was turned off, the system was replaced by a Hornets jersey, WSOC reported.

The Hornets released a statement saying it was “poor communication” that led to the young fan not getting to keep the video game system, but that the organization decided to make it right, giving him the machine as well as a “VIP experience to a future game,” WSOC reported.

“During last night’s game, there was an on-court skit that missed the mark. The skit included bad decision-making and poor communication. Simply put, we turned the ball over and we apologize. We have reached out to the family and are committed to not only making it right but to exceeding expectations. We will be providing the fan with the PS5 that he should have taken home last night along with a VIP experience to a future game. Our goal is and will remain to elevate the guest experience for every person that enters Spectrum Center, and to show our fans how much we appreciate their relentless support.”





