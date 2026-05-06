Woman drives down sidewalk, chases youth riding dirt bike

A youth on a dirt bike attempts to elude a motorist chasing him on a sidewalk last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state woman is accused of driving down a sidewalk in pursuit of a youth riding a dirt bike and later trying to enter the home of a separate victim, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Wendy A. Clemente, 56, was arrested on April 28. She was charged with attempted assault in the first degree, DUI and criminal trespass in the first degree.

The sheriff’s office released a video on May 4 showing a woman, later identified as Clemente, chasing the child in the town of Cheney.

Deputies said at approximately 6:05 p.m. PT on April 28, Clemente was driving a silver Ford Focus and chased the youth on the sidewalk before reentering the road and leaving the area, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Deputies said the vehicle narrowly missed a fire hydrant and bushes as it bumped along the sidewalk. Witnesses attempted to intervene, while others took videos, according to the newspaper.

The sheriff’s office said that Clemente stopped to yell something out of her vehicle’s window. When the youth looked back and appeared to respond, the chase began.

When deputies responded to the area, they were notified of a burglary about a mile away at approximately 6:35 p.m. PT, The Spokesman-Review reported. A caller, who was not home, reported seeing a person on live security camera footage attempting to open doors at a residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person was Clemente and her vehicle was parked in the victim’s driveway.

She was arrested, and after being advised of her rights, allegedly told deputies that she had taken her dog for a ride and was “looking for other dogs to socialize with.”

Clemente reportedly said she noticed the victim’s dogs in a fenced yard and stopped. She denied attempting to enter the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

She told deputies that she did not recall the incident involving the youth on the dirt bike.

Deputies determined that Clemente was impaired, and she allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol despite earlier denials.

During her arrest, Clemente allegedly resisted and attempted to kick a deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

She was ultimately restrained and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

During her first appearance in court on April 29, Clemente was released on her own recognizance and was not required to post bail, the sheriff’s office said.

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